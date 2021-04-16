MARKET NEWS

April 16, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: EC to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting in fifth phase

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded. The next phase will
take place on April 17. The election campaign and canvassing have continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 16, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Votes polled in the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections to 294 seats being held from March 27 to April 29 will be counted on May 2.

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The BJP led in more assembly seats than the TMC in the region, which is going for polling in the fifth phase on April 17, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC had won 32 seats in the 2016 assembly polls, the Left-Congress alliance 10, while the BJP had drawn a blank.

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The BJP's star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief JP Nadda and actor Mithun Chakraborty had addressed several rallies in the seats going for polling in the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, attacking the TMC over corruption charges. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, on the other hand, attacked the Centre over fuel price rise. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed rallies in the state.

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district. In view of the Cooch Behar killings, in which four people were killed in CISF firing and one man was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a booth in Sitalkuchi, the EC has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting, reported news agency PTI citing an election official.

  • April 16, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Campaigning for fifth phase of Bengal polls ends

    Campaigning for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, in which 45 seats will go to polls on April 17, ended April 14. The campaigning ended at 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has increased the silence period from 48 to 72 hours in view of the Cooch Behar killings in the fourth phase. A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya. (PTI)

  • April 16, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Ending speculation, EC says no plan to club last 3 phases of Bengal polls

    The Election Commission yesterday dismissed speculation that the last three phases of assembly polls in West Bengal could be clubbed in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Since last morning, there has been speculation in the media that the last three phases of the assembly elections on April 22, 26 and 29 could be clubbed into a single phase. "(There is) no such plan of clubbing phases," an EC spokesperson in response to queries. There are suggestions that some political parties may raise the issue at an all-party meeting called by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal today. The meeting has been called to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines issued by the EC are adhered to by political leaders during campaigning. (PTI)

  • April 16, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Retiring CECs, election commissioners should be barred from accepting govt-sponsored  posts: CPI(M)

    The CPI(M) has said in view of the "taming" of the Election Commission (EC) by the ruling BJP in the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory, retiring CECs and election commissioners should be barred from accepting any government-sponsored posts. The editorial in the latest edition of the party's mouthpiece, People's Daily, said the prerequisite for a free-and-fair election is an impartial EC, which can ensure a level-playing field for all the political parties, deal firmly with offenders and resist executive interference at all levels. (PTI)

  • April 16, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 11 more police observers to be deployed for Bengal assembly polls: Official

    The Election Commission has decided to deploy 11 more police observers in West Bengal ahead of the fifth phase of the assembly polls on April 17, as a precautionary measure to avoid any Sitalkuchi-like incident where four people were killed in CISF firing, an official has said. Currently, 55 police observers are working in the state for the ongoing elections, he said. (PTI)

  • April 16, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

