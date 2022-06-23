English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Vodafone Idea delays payment of AGR dues worth Rs 8,837 crore by four years

    After the delay, Vodafone Idea will pay the amount in six equal instalments starting 31 March 2026.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has said it is delaying by four years the payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues worth Rs 8,837 crore as the department of telecom (DoT) has offered the telco the option to do so.

    After the delay, Vodafone Idea will pay the amount in six equal instalments starting 31 March 2026.

    According to the company, an old DoT communication from 14 October 2021 had granted a four-year deferment on the dues as determined by the Supreme Court (SC). This covered all the AGR dues up to 2016-17 (dues which were included in the SC order).

    DoT, however, informed Vodafone Idea on 15 June 2022 that it can opt for a moratorium of four years on all AGR dues up to 2018-19, which had not been included in the order dated 1 September 2020.

    DoT said that the company can also give equity to the government in exchange for interest due on these AGR payments. If the firm decides to go for this, the government would get an even larger stake in the telco.

    Close
    Vodafone Idea's board approved the option to defer AGR-related dues for a period of four years on Wednesday. According to the telco, the amount of AGR dues in the DoT letter is Rs 8,837 crore.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #a Telecom #DoT #telco #Vodafone Idea debt
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 10:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.