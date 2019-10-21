App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

VIP darshan tickets for those giving Rs 10000 to TTD run trust

A V Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of TTD said that any devotee without a VIP recommendation letter can now avail of a VIP darshan ticket by contributing Rs 10,000 to the Trust.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, that governs the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, has decided to introduce VIP darshan tickets for devotees who donate Rs 10,000 to the recently floated TTD run 'Srivani Trust' a top temple official said here on October 21.

A V Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of TTD said that any devotee without a VIP recommendation letter can now avail of a VIP darshan ticket by contributing Rs 10,000 to the Trust.

After making the donation, the devotee would be issued a VIP darshan endorsement letter from a counter, to be soon opened on the hills, he said.

Close

The TTD also decided to impose a ceiling of nine tickets per family on this system, he said. By submitting the VIP darshan endorsement letter, the devotee has to pay an additional Rs 500 and avail one VIP darshan ticket at a bank's counter on the hills to have darshan the next day morning, he added.

related news

Preparations have begun to introduce the darshan system at the hill temple, he said, adding that initially it would be available offline and could be extended online soon.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.