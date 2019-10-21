VIP darshan tickets for those giving Rs 10000 to TTD run trust

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, that governs the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, has decided to introduce VIP darshan tickets for devotees who donate Rs 10,000 to the recently floated TTD run 'Srivani Trust' a top temple official said here on October 21.

A V Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of TTD said that any devotee without a VIP recommendation letter can now avail of a VIP darshan ticket by contributing Rs 10,000 to the Trust.

After making the donation, the devotee would be issued a VIP darshan endorsement letter from a counter, to be soon opened on the hills, he said.

The TTD also decided to impose a ceiling of nine tickets per family on this system, he said. By submitting the VIP darshan endorsement letter, the devotee has to pay an additional Rs 500 and avail one VIP darshan ticket at a bank's counter on the hills to have darshan the next day morning, he added.