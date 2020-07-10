Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: Gangster killed while being taken to Kanpur

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10 in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said. He was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

One of the police vehicles taking Dubey from to Kanpur overturned early morning on the highway. The car that overturned reportedly had Dubey in it. “Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital,” Kanpur West SP has said.

Dubey, on the run since organising the massacre of eight UP policemen in Kanpur on July 3, was arrested on July 9 at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.