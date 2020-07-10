App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vikas Dubey encounter: Truth will never come out, say netizens

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10 in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Vikas Dubey
File image of Vikas Dubey

The Internet erupted after the news of gangster Vikas Dubey's death.

While the initial reports suggested that he was killed in an accident, police later confirmed that Dubey was trying to flee the spot and was killed in an encounter.

"Dubey was killed on July 10 in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said. He was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

"Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," Kanpur West SP said.

Some netizens even sought the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Another user named Shantanu tweeted, "Unbelievable. He surrendered in front of cameras! There is little rule of law in India, even less so in UP. And they have the gall to call it the best governed state! It’s India’s gangrenous appendage (sic)."







First Published on Jul 10, 2020 09:19 am

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh #Vikas Dubey

