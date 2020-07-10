Vikas Dubey encounter: Truth will never come out, say netizens

The Internet erupted after the news of gangster Vikas Dubey's death.

While the initial reports suggested that he was killed in an accident, police later confirmed that Dubey was trying to flee the spot and was killed in an encounter.

"Dubey was killed on July 10 in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said. He was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

"Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," Kanpur West SP said.

Time for @myogiadityanath to resign .....

— rasheed kidwai रशीद किदवई رشید قدوائی (@rasheedkidwai) July 10, 2020



Dead men tell no tales. #VikasDubey

— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 10, 2020



The #vikasDubeyEncounter is just the Rule of Law, dying at the hands of the rulers. #YouVotedForThis .

— Yayathi Puru (@YayathiPuru) July 10, 2020



When thugs and goons are ruling us, truth will never come out. Judiciary is compromised, truth & justice will die. Feel sorry & helpless to see such things happening right in front of our eyes with impunity. Everyone expected this to happen and it did. https://t.co/LOyfd5sKny

— Syed Nadeem Jafri | سید ندیم جعفری (@nadeemjafri) July 10, 2020



The #VikasDubeyEncounter exposes the filth in the UP government.

— Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) July 10, 2020



There could not have been a more predictable end to Vikas Dubey.#VikasDubeykilled

— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) July 10, 2020



PRE PLANNED COLD BLOODED MURDER IS TERMED AS “ENCOUNTER” NOW !!

— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 10, 2020



We could fix our economy, if we got a rupee for everyone who predicted the #vikasDubeyEncounter

— Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) July 10, 2020

Another user named Shantanu tweeted, "Unbelievable. He surrendered in front of cameras! There is little rule of law in India, even less so in UP. And they have the gall to call it the best governed state! It’s India’s gangrenous appendage (sic)."