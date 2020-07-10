Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter while being taken to Kanpur

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10 in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said. He was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

One of the police vehicles taking Dubey from to Kanpur overturned early morning on the highway. The car that overturned reportedly had Dubey in it.

“Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital,” Kanpur West SP has said.

Dubey, on the run since organising the massacre of eight UP policemen in Kanpur on July 3, was arrested on July 9 at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Four policemen were injured in the accident, Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said.

ADG Kanpur range, JN Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital."

After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would come in the postmortem report.

(With inputs from PTI)