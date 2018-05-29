UP government signs MoU to fast-track work on Jewar International Airport

According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh aviation department, the state government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authorities to monitor and fast-track the work on Jewar International Airport.

The process of land acquisition will be initiated after the signing of this MoU. The nodal agency, YEIDA, will start preparing documents to select the concessioner. The bidding process is likely to commence at the end of July.

The Terms of Reference for environmental clearance has also been given by the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests. Currently, the ‘jansunwai’ for the land acquisition is being monitored by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Jewar.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta were present during the signing of the MoU.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said, “We are happy to announce that an MoU has been signed between the stakeholders — YEIDA, Greater Noida Authority and UP government — to execute the mega airport. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry and the state government are working together continuously under the leadership of Suresh Prabhu to make Jewar a reality.”

Earlier, a detailed PWC report on the project’s feasibility and sustainability highlighted that 85 percent flyers to and from here will be domestic and the rest international.

Passenger capacity of Jewar Airport

When this airport begins operations in 2022-23, its initial capacity will be 60 lakh passengers and with year on year increase, its annual passenger capacity is expected to reach up to 10 crore by 2050, as estimated by PWC.

68 destinations will be covered

It is expected that this airport will cover 68 destinations by 2022-23, including both domestic and international. These will include eight domestic and 60 overseas destinations, while by 2050 it will cover 37 domestic and 31 overseas destinations.

Apart from the socio-economic benefits in the NCR region, Jewar airport is expected to be a boon for the Delhi airport. Delhi (IGI) Airport is soon expected to reach its (peak) passenger handling capacity. With the aviation sector growing at almost 15%, Delhi Airport is expected to handle almost 10 crore people per year by 2022.