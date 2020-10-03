Unlock 5.0 rules for Odisha: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’, on September 30, allowing more activities to open up outside of containment zones. The relaxations will come into effect from October 15.

Strict lockdown will continue to be imposed in the containment zones, the MHA said. Adding to existing relaxations made during the first four stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Additionally, states and union territories have been given the free hand to decide after October 15, 2020, if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Odisha has recorded over 2,22,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, and 859 people in the state have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection. The number of active cases in the state stands at 36,122 while 1,85,700 people have recovered.

According to the unlock 5.0 order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s office, lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in Odisha; only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones.

The state government has announced that all tourist spots will be reopened in Odisha from October after remaining shut for almost six months due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has said that his department has charted out a master plan to promote the tourist destinations in the state. He informed that initially, 358 tourist destinations will be reopened in October.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced in August that schools and colleges and all other educational institutes in the state will remain closed till the end of Durga Puja vacation, which ends on October 26. However, as per the fresh guidelines issued on October 1, all educational institutes will remain closed till October 31. However, conduct of examinations and entrance tests and evaluation and administrative work will be permitted at all educational institutions.

Cinema halls and swimming pools will also not be allowed to reopen in Odisha till October 31. However, bars and restaurants have already been reopened across the state.

Religious places and places of worship will remain closed for public till October 31. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations will also remain prohibited during this period.