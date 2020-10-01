Unlock 5.0 | All you need to know about the new set of guidelines

On September 30 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a new set of guidelines under Unlock 5.0. The Centre has permitted opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, including cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to resume from October 15 with 50 percent seating capacity. The new guidelines are based on the feedback received from States and Union Territories, and extensive consultation with related Central Ministries and Departments. However, some states, including Maharashtra, have decided that the cinema halls will not reopen in the states till October 30. Here’s all you need to know about the fifth phase of Unlock. (Image: News18 Creative)