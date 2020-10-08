Unlock 5.0 rules for Madhya Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released the new guidelines, ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The new guidelines allows for more relaxation on activities outside of containment zones.

The government in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines has allowed to reopen cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, with 50 percent capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

States and UTs have been given a free hand to decide after October 15, 2020, if they wish to re-open schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner.

The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Students who wish to attend school will have to get written consent of parents. Attendance will not be enforced on students.

The MHA has also allowed swimming pools which is used for training of sportspersons to open and the SOPs for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Also read | Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: From cinemas to restaurants; what’s allowed, what isn’t

Easing restrictions on public gatherings, the government has said states can now allow social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.

As of October 1, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh are 1,30,088 while the death toll is 2,336. So far 1,07,279 have recovered in the state. The active cases stands at 20,473.