Unlock 3.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1.

The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

After Centre issued guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government also issued some state-specific directions for the third phase of the unlock process.

Here is what will be allowed:

>> Yoga centres and gyms have been allowed to open from August 5.

>> Malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational.

>> The Noida and Ghaziabad administrations also decided to open up the border with Delhi, which had been closed ever since the outbreak started.

>> There is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods outside containment zones.

The state government's guidelines broadly follow the directions issued by Centre, with the exception that the state government has decided to continue with the weekend lockdown.

The weekend lockdown in the state begins from 10pm on Fridays and ends at 5am on Mondays.

Meanwhile, here's what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

>> Metro Rail

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.