Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 3.0 rules for Madhya Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

After Centre issued guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government issued its own state-specific guidelines.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, which will come into effect from August 1.

After Centre issued guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government issued its own state-specific guidelines. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on August 6 said, “It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal and some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 PM. The curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

Here are activities that are permitted:

Close

>> Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 pm.

related news

>> Interstate movement of buses

>> Government and private offices allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal municipal corporation areas, and at full strength in the rest of the state.

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted: 

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> With the rising coronavirus cases in the city, lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal and some other districts on Sundays.

>>Night curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

As of August 17, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 45,455 of which 34,038 have recovered. The number of active cases in the state is 10,312 and 1,105 deaths
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Ministry of Home Affairs #unlock 3.0

