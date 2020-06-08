Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 08, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Unlock 1.0 LIVE Updates | Devotees visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to offer prayers as shrine reopens
Unlock 1.0 is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of SOPs will be in place till June 30.
As India prepares for a calibrated exit from the lockdown by easing more restrictions, Unlock 1, which allows opening up of shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants in India, kicks in at a time when the country recorded a daily jump of COVID-19 cases by over 9,000 for the fifth straight day on June 7 and also crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time.It is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) which will be in place till June 30. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | On the first day of reopening India, the Union Health Ministry reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 after it registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till 8 am.
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Actor Ranvir Shorey on Twitter: Inspite of Unlock 1, I don’t think it’s a good idea for Mumbai and Delhi to venture out unless absolutely necessary, until the time the local hospitals are overcrowded. And the morgues.
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Devotees visit Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi, Karnataka to offer prayers as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of places of worship from today with certain precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi reopens for devotees as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of places of worship from today with certain precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak.
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group on lockdown and economy: The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods.
The economic fall-out of these global lock-downs has been brutal - and the battle to save livelihoods is as important.
Global economies are opening up and we should too. We as a country need to get back to our full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that we aim to be. The slower we are to re-start, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can't lose any more time.
Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a “new normal” and have started living again. Restaurants, Shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That’s how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!
We will have to live with the virus for some time and while staying indoors is a need for some - it’s not a solution for all!
Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives!
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Devotees visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar to offer prayers as the government allows reopening of religious places from today. A devotee told ANI, "We all must follow social distancing norms and take precautionary measures like wearing masks and sanitizing our hands frequently".
As India begins the gradual lifting of the lockdown, the Uttarakhand government has issued guidelines for malls, restaurants and places of religious worship.
Bars, malls, restaurants, hotels homestays and places of religious worship in containment zones and in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) will remain closed until further notice.
Read more: Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttarakhand: What is allowed, what is not
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha and Manokamna Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad remain closed as District Magistrate has deferred reopening of religious places by 2-3 weeks. A devotee told ANI, "Places of worship were to reopen from today but when we came here we came to know about the new order". (ANI)
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Devotees started visiting Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers. Places of worship re-open from today amid COVID-19 outbreak, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)
Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | For all those activities permitted by state government, due to start from June 8, no separate permission is required. They can start with all the prescribed precautions. Today we held meeting with Hotel and Mall representatives regarding suggested measures by the government: DM of Gautam Budha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh