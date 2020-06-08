Unlock 1.0 LIVE Updates | Devotees visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to offer prayers as shrine reopens

Unlock 1.0 Live Updates | Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group on lockdown and economy: The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods.

The economic fall-out of these global lock-downs has been brutal - and the battle to save livelihoods is as important.

Global economies are opening up and we should too. We as a country need to get back to our full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that we aim to be. The slower we are to re-start, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can't lose any more time.

Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a “new normal” and have started living again. Restaurants, Shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That’s how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!

We will have to live with the virus for some time and while staying indoors is a need for some - it’s not a solution for all!

Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives!