you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The night curfew of 9 am to 5 pm, as advised by the Centre, will continue in the state. Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh will begin lifting the lockdown in a phased manner, as several states ease some of the restrictions.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 10,500 cases of COVID-19 and more than 270 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 10,500 cases of COVID-19 and more than 270 deaths.

Follow our LIVE coverage of Unlock 1.0 here

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Malls, hotels, places of religious worship, restaurants. Food courts and restaurants to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.

>> Private offices can operate at 100 percent strength in staggered timings - 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

>> Taxis, rickshaws

>> Intra-state buses

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from June 1)

Also read: Unlock 1.0 | COVID marshals, masks, temperature checks as malls open doors in Delhi, Noida

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted: 

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Reopening India

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

