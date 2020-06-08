Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Uttar Pradesh will begin lifting the lockdown in a phased manner, as several states ease some of the restrictions.

The night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will continue in the state. Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 10,500 cases of COVID-19 and more than 270 deaths.

Follow our LIVE coverage of Unlock 1.0 here

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Malls, hotels, places of religious worship, restaurants. Food courts and restaurants to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.

>> Private offices can operate at 100 percent strength in staggered timings - 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

>> Taxis, rickshaws

>> Intra-state buses

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from June 1)

Also read: Unlock 1.0 | COVID marshals, masks, temperature checks as malls open doors in Delhi, Noida

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy