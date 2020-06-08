Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The night curfew of 9 am to 5 pm, as advised by the Centre, will continue in the state. Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.
Uttar Pradesh will begin lifting the lockdown in a phased manner, as several states ease some of the restrictions.
The night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will continue in the state. Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.
Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 10,500 cases of COVID-19 and more than 270 deaths.
Follow our LIVE coverage of Unlock 1.0 here
Here are activities that are permitted:
>> Malls, hotels, places of religious worship, restaurants. Food courts and restaurants to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.
>> Private offices can operate at 100 percent strength in staggered timings - 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.
>> Taxis, rickshaws
>> Intra-state buses
>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from June 1)
Also read: Unlock 1.0 | COVID marshals, masks, temperature checks as malls open doors in Delhi, Noida
Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:
>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions
>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room
>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregationsFollow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.