you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

The government has eased the coronavirus lockdown restrictions to reopen malls, religious places, restaurants and hotels to revive activities impacted by the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mall, hotels, temples and restaurants resume selectively across the country on June 8 as government eased lockdown restrictions. Throngs of devotees are seen at the religious places. Temples, mall, restaurants are following the precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus spread. Massive traffic was also observed in Mumbai Express Highways. (Image: News18 – Umesh Sharma)
1/16

Many temples and religious places across the country reopened doors to devotees and malls, hotels and restaurants resumed operations with precautions on June 8 as the government eased lockdown restrictions. Strict precautionary measures are in place at temples and malls to combat the coronavirus spread. Massive traffic was observed on the Western and Eastern Express Highways in Mumbai. (Image: News18 – Umesh Sharma)

Devotees visit Delhi's Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to offer prayers as Government allows reopening of religious places. (Image: News18 - Umesh Sharma)
2/16

Devotees visit Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Delhi to offer prayers. (Image: News18 - Umesh Sharma)

Karaikal Thirunallar temple in Chennai opens for devotees after Government allows reopening of religious places.
3/16

Karaikal Thirunallar temple in Chennai was opened for devotees after the government allowed the reopening of religious places. (Image: News18)

Devotees visit Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Bengaluru to offer prayers.
4/16

Devotees maintain social distancing at Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Bengaluru to offer prayers. (Image: News18)

Temperature checks being done at Puducherry's Manakula Vinayagar Temple. (Image: News18)
5/16

Devotees get their body temperature checked at Puducherry's Manakula Vinayagar Temple. (Image: News18)

Chandigarh’s Elante Mall reopens. (Image: News18 - Chaman Lal)
6/16

Chandigarh’s Elante Mall reopened. (Image: News18 - Chaman Lal)

DB City Mall in Bhopal reopened for public on June 8. Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in the areas outside containment zones in the city are permitted to resume operations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
7/16

DB City Mall in Bhopal reopened for public on June 8. Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in the areas outside containment zones in the city are permitted to resume operations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Hotels and restaurants have resumed operations in Panaji, Goa, after relaxations in lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
8/16

Hotels and restaurants have resumed operations in Panaji, Goa, after relaxations in lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Crowds gather outside iconic Brahmins coffee bar in Bengaluru as government allows reopening of malls, restaurants and religious places. (Image: News18)
9/16

Crowds gather outside the iconic Brahmins' Coffee Bar in Bengaluru. (Image: News18)

Cafes taking precautionary measures at Khan Market. Temperature checking is done. (Image: News18)
10/16

Thermal scanning at a cafe in Delhi's Khan Market. Restaurants and eateries are taking precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19. (Image: News18)

Restaurants reopened in Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all restaurants and malls could resume operations from June 8. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
11/16

Restaurants reopened in Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all restaurants and malls could resume operations from June 8. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Massive traffic at Western Express Highway in Mumbai amid eased lockdown restrictions. (Image: News18)
12/16

A massive traffic jam at Western Express Highway in Mumbai on June 8. (Image: News18)

People walking and performing exercise wearing masks, not adhering to the norms of social distancing as the Maharashtra government introduced some relaxations at Marine Drive in Mumbai on 07 June 2020 (Image: News18 - Amlan Paliwal)
13/16

Mumbai's Maine Drive saw a huge crowd of exercise walkers and fitness enthusiasts on Sunday evening. While most people were wearing masks, social distancing norms were largely ignored. The Maharashtra government has permitted physical activities like walking, jogging and cycling in public open spaces.  (Image: News18 - Amlan Paliwal)

Food stalls open in Mumbai after 80 Day of Lockdown. (Image: News18- Amlan Paliwal)
14/16

Food outlets reopened in Mumbai on June 8 after the 80-day lockdown. (Image: News18- Amlan Paliwal)

People wait in a queue to board a public bus in Mumbai. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
15/16

People wait in a queue to board a public bus in Mumbai. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Commuters inside a public transport bus after some restrictions were lifted in Mumbai on June 8. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
16/16

Commuters inside a public transport bus after some restrictions were lifted in Mumbai on June 8. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:07 pm

