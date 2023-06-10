Underground tunnel project in Patna: Technical bids of tender opened, says DMRC

Technical bids of a tender floated by the DMRC for the construction of a nearly 1.5-km tunnel connecting Patna Museum and Bihar Museum, have been opened, officials said on Friday.

The financial bids of the tender are yet to be opened, they said.

The tunnel will be built using the latest technology and will ensure a safe and comfortable journey for visitors, a senior official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had released the tender for the construction of the underground tunnel between the Patna Museum and the Bihar Museum on February 23, and bids were accepted till April 27.

In addition, the technical bids of the tender have been opened, and the scrutinising and signing process is still going on, officials said.

The underground tunnel will be approximately 1.5 km-long and connect the two museums, allowing visitors to easily move between them, they said.

The DMRC has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing this project by the government of Bihar in the position of "general consultant".

"The DMRC has extensive experience in executing similar projects across the country, and this project is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeline of three years. The selected company will be required to comply with the standards to ensure the successful completion of the project," the official said.

An MoU was signed earlier between the Urban Development and Housing Department, government of Bihar and the DMRC for seamless connectivity between both the museums, a senior official said.

The passage in the underground tunnel shall be facilitated with battery-operated golf carts to aid easy and eco-friendly movement of visitors.

It will also be equipped with adequate safety measures within the fully air-conditioned structure. In order to make it more appealing, the walls of the tunnel will exhibit art, culture and heritage of Bihar state. Being a technological marvel in itself, this tunnel is first-of-its-kind in the country to connect two museums through an underground tunnel, they added.