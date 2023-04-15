English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Two held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

    The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his ’Waris Punjab De’ outfit last month.

    PTI
    April 15, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.

    Two men have been arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month

    Two men have been arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month, officials said on Saturday.

    The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

    The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his ’Waris Punjab De’ outfit last month.

    The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police’s net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

    PTI
    Tags: #Amritpal Singh #India #khalistan #Punjab #Terrorism
    first published: Apr 15, 2023 11:29 am