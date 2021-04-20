TV Scaria, owner of Kerala’s most popular umbrella brand Popy, dies at 82

TV Scaria was under treatment for cancer in a private hospital.

The founder of Kerala’s most popular umbrella brand Popy, TV Scaria passed away on April 19 in Kochi. Scaria was under treatment for cancer in a private hospital. He was known as St George Baby.

The funeral will be held at 11 am at Mar Sleeva Forane Church Pazhavangadi in Alappuzha on April 20. Scaria was a member of the Indian Standards Institution in 1979 and became the chairman of the committee in 1986.

Scaria received IMM awards multiple times for his outstanding contribution towards the development of small-scale industries in India.

Scaria leaves behind his wife Thankamma and children Daisy Jacob, Laly Anto, Davis Thayyil (CEO, Popy Umbrella Mart) and T S Joseph. Sons/daughter-in-law are: Former DGP Jacob Thomas, Dr Anto Kalliyath and Sisi Davis.