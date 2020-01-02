Top-10 emerging jobs of 2020: Tech positions rule the roost

Here is a list of jobs that have seen tremendous growth over the past five years in India, according to a study released by LinkedIn. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 LinkedIn has released data of the fastest growing jobs in India. According to the networking platform, these emerging jobs have seen the highest growth over the past five years and the trend is likely to continue in 2020. Check out the top-10 emerging jobs of 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 No 10 | Robotics Engineer (Software) | Careers in robotics engineering can vary between software and hardware. Data shows that roles of engineers working on both virtual and physical bots are on the rise. The skills needed for this role include Robotic Process Automation (RPA), UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Robotics and SQL. The cities where these jobs are aplenty include – Bengaluru, Gurugram and Chennai. (Image: Pixabay) 3/11 No 9 | Full Stack Engineer | Known as the Swiss army knife of tech roles, full stack engineers are in demand. The skills needed for this role include AngularJS, Node.js, JavaScript, React.js and MongoDB. Cities where there are many openings for Full Stack Engineers include Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. (Image: Pixabay) 4/11 No 8 | Customer Success Specialist | Fuelled by growth in technology service that requires hands-on support, Customer Success Specialist roles are on the rise. The skills needed for this role include Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Team Management, Customer Retention, Software as a Service (SaaS) and Account Management. Cities where these jobs are aplenty include Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi. (Image: Pixabay) 5/11 No 7 | Site Reliability Engineer | This is another fascinating example of a hybrid-style emerging job. An SRE is expected to bring a software engineering approach to system administration topics. The skills needed for this role include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ansible, Docker Products, Kubernetes and Jenkins. The cities where these jobs are available include Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Growth Manager | This could be product roles and/or business development/marketing roles. The core focus is to use growth hacking techniques to get more buyers or users for a product at sale. The skills needed for this role include Business Development, Team Management, Growth Strategies, Market Research, Marketing Strategy and Digital Marketing. The cities where these jobs are available include Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida. (Image: Pixabay) 7/11 No 5 | Back-end Developer | A back-end developer is in-charge of building and implementing what a particular web application is meant to do – the components that are indirectly accessed by a user through the shine front-end. The skills needed for this role include Node.js, MongoDB, JavaScript, Django and MySQL. The cities where these jobs are aplenty include Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Robotic Process Automation Consultant | This is the process of creating software robots to automate manual business processes previously performed by humans. The skills needed for this role include UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Process Automation and SQL. Cities where these jobs are available – Bengaluru and Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | JavaScript Developer | While front-end web developers work on the styling of web applications, JavaScript developers build and implement the front-end logic that defines how those visual elements behave. A website's programming, development and implementation are the core elements of this job. The skills needed for this role include AngularJS, Node.js, React.js, React Native and MongoDB. Cities where these jobs are available - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Artificial Intelligence Specialist | These professionals work on getting machines to learn. This means machines don't just retain information and automate processes, but actually perceive the environment and take autonomous action to achieve goals. The skills needed for this role include Machine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python and NLP. Cities where these jobs are aplenty include Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Blockchain Developer | These professionals develop and optimise blockchain protocols and design the architecture of blockchain systems. They are needed to help build products and services associated with technology, like contracts and apps. The skills needed for this role include Hyperledger, Solidity, Node.js and Smart Contract. The cities where these jobs are available - Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jan 2, 2020 07:41 am