To improve chances of survival, focus on post-rail accident rescue efforts

Three trains derailed and collided with each other in Odisha on Friday evening, killing at least 288 people.

The June 2 triple-train accident in Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar is an unfortunate incident that has caused an immense loss of life and scores of injuries. The cause of the accident is still to be ascertained and is best discussed after inquiry reports come out. Rescue and restoration efforts have been in full swing. The Indian Railways (IR) is generally efficient in such recovery efforts.

The local community rallied in first, followed by support from the state government. The National Disaster Response Force, which was at Baleshwar, the district headquarters 25 km away, came in by 8.30 pm, less than two hours after the accident. The State Disaster Response Force joined in soon. The army also complemented the effort.

The state government’s support has been commendable, including the shifting of the injured to hospitals. In a sense, the experience gathered in dealing with cyclones in Odisha came in handy.

The railway minister, along with senior officials, has been at the spot, overseeing rescue and restoration efforts. The commitment demonstrated is noteworthy.

Visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers had a soothing and reassuring effect. The visits seem to have been handled well, without being a major distraction.

As we observe the rescue and restoration efforts, it is worth reflecting on how such an effort should be conducted. The objective should be to improve the chances of human survival by minimising fatalities and injuries.

The usual protocol is to quickly dispatch accident relief medical equipment and the accident relief train from the nearest location. These trains are self-propelled and do not have to wait for a locomotive. They are also stationed in a manner that they can access the main line tracks in either direction.

One would hope that they are periodically checked to ensure that they are always ready for a call. In this instance, the first such train reached at 8.30 pm followed by two more at 10.25 pm and 10.42 pm.

One would also hope there is a clear chain of command to direct the rescue effort, especially since it requires coordination with multiple agencies. I would believe that there are Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on how to deal with all anticipatable aspects of the situation and that they are followed.

Get the rescue act together

To improve the chances of survival after an accident, there is often the mention of the “golden hour”’ to provide the first level of medical support. Given the way the railways is organised, with even the best intentions, this would more often be the exception rather than the rule.

It’s time railways seriously considers investing in a helicopter fleet equipped with relief equipment, medical support and transportation of the injured. The fleet should be able to land on open tracks since there may not always be space outside of the tracks, especially in forested or hilly terrains.

A railway disaster response force specially trained and called for duty during such eventualities is an option worth looking at. It could even be a part-time force of the railway staff like the Territorial Army.

The more confident the railways would be in bringing in trained response forces within the “golden hour”, the lesser the need to be dependent on well-intentioned but medically untrained locals and unhurt passengers.

Making coaches safer

Another aspect that can minimise fatalities and injuries is the design of the passenger coach. Many design aspects have been incorporated like anti-telescopic features, crumple zones, fire retardant materials, and so on. However, there is room for improvement. For example, ensure that there are no angular edges within a coach so that injury is minimised on impact. Maximise the use of cushioned material (including on the roof and floor of the coaches), have seat/sleeping belts and encourage their use and also have airbags. These design features should be tested using simulations of accidents.

Additional medical, including blood, food, and water supplies would need to be organised through the local community. The support of the local government and railways preparedness will be important.

A humane approach in ex gratia payments and dealing with the relatives of the deceased and injured to minimise their trauma is vital too. Having counsellors as part of the response force and active follow-up in offering professional help should also be considered.

The increased emphasis on rescue efforts should complement the emphasis on accident-prevention measures, including bringing in new technologies, fail-safe design and systems, and continuous reinforcement of a safety culture.

(G Raghuram is a railway and infrastructure commentator, and former director of IIM- Bangalore. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.)