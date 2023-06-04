English
    June 04, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

    Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: LIC eases claim process norms for Odisha train accident victims

    Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: National insurer LIC on Saturday announced many relaxations for the claim settlement process for the victims of the Balasore train tragedy

    Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: At least 288 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

    Till now 1,175 patients were admitted to private hospitals out of which 793 patients have been discharged. 382 patients continue to be in hospital among which 2 are critical, rest all are stable, says Odisha Health Department

    The

    accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

      India's deadliest train accident in three decades leaves 288 dead and more than 1,100 injured.
    • June 04, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: Survivors recall brush with death

      Shocked survivors recalled their brush with death, while families in several states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha underwent a painful wait to know the fate of their loved ones.
      -- "The train was running at a high speed. Around 7pm, a loud sound was heard and it was chaos after that. I fell on the floor from the upper berth. It was ghastly, many people with grave injuries were lying around," Mizan Ul Haq, a resident of Bardhaman in West Bengal who was in a coach at the rear of the Howrah Superfast Express train, shared.
      -- Another Bardhaman resident, a carpenter who works in Bengaluru, said he was injured in the chest, feet and head when the coach in which he was travelling turned turtle. "We had to break open the windows and jump out of the compartment to save ourselves," he said, adding he saw many bodies after the accident.

    • June 04, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: Rescue wrapped up on Saturday

      Twenty-one coaches were derailed and severely damaged in the accident, trapping hundreds of passengers. Large cranes were deployed to move the wreckage and gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from the mangled, toppled coaches.
      The rescue operation was wrapped up Saturday afternoon and restoration work started. With traffic on the route disrupted, over 150 trains were cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.

    • June 04, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: 'I have words to express my pain', says PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management teams. He also met some of the injured in the hospital. "I do not have words to express my pain... No one would be spared and strong action would be taken against those found guilty. Instructions have been given to ensure proper and speedy investigation into the tragedy," Modi said, adding that more focus will be given to the security of rail passengers.

    • June 04, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: Signal was given and taken off, shows early probe

      Preliminary investigations have revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line but it was taken off and the train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there.
      The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was coming at high speed rammed into the coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track.
      Investigators were on Saturday, June 3, looking into any human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore district as officials submitted a preliminary inquiry report into the worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades that left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

    • June 04, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Odisha Train Tragedy. Stay with us for all the latest news, updates and developments.

