Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: LIC eases claim process norms for Odisha train accident victims

June 04, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Odisha Train Tragedy LIVE Updates: At least 288 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Till now 1,175 patients were admitted to private hospitals out of which 793 patients have been discharged. 382 patients continue to be in hospital among which 2 are critical, rest all are stable, says Odisha Health Department

accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.