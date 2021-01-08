Vistara airfare sale begins today; check all the offers

Full-service carrier Vistara's Grand 6th Anniversary Sale began on January 8. In the two-day event, the airline is offering attractive fares for travel across its domestic network in all three cabin classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy and Business.

During the sale, Vistara is offering tickets with fares starting Rs 1,299 all-in for Economy, Rs 2,099 for Premium Economy and Rs 5,999 for Business Class.

Bookings opened at 00:01 am on January 8 and it will continue till 23:59 pm on January 9. During this period, one can book tickets for travel between February 25, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

Travellers can book their tickets through its website airvistara.com, our iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through its Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, according to the airline.

Speaking about the sale, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan, said, “The last year was an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold. But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying. As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers through this special sale.”

On January 7, Vistara announced to commence non-stop special flight services between New Delhi and Frankfurt in Germany, under the air bubble agreement, starting February 18. The services to the German city will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, with Vistara's brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the Delhi-based airline said in a release.

Frankfurt is Vistara's second destination in Europe after London, in the UK, the airline said. It added that subject to the existing regulations around transit traffic, passengers can also travel through Frankfurt to the rest of Germany and the European Union.