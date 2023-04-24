Tamil Nadu: Stalin government permits serving of liquor in several public places, conference halls, banquets

MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage and banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions in the state.

A new move by the Stalin government contrasts with previous efforts to curb liquor sales in the state. Moreover, it also contradicts MK Stalin's promise made in an anti-liquor protest speech in 2015 that DMK would implement a prohibition on liquor if it comes to power after the 2016 assembly elections.

Earlier this year, expressing concern that alcohol is being sold to people below the age of 21, the Madras high court suggested the Tamil Nadu government introduce licences to buy liquor. The court also advised that liquor vends should stay open only between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) controls the wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the state. TASMAC began selling low-cost liquor in January 2002 under O Panneerselvam.

According to the latest report by Indian Express, Tamil Nadu Government's revenue in the 2022-23 financial year through TASMAC rose to Rs 44,098.56 crore, as against Rs 36,050.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

Post the disclosure of the revenue numbers, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who has been at the forefront of demanding the closure of liquor shops in the state, took a ‘Tamil Nadu is growing’ jibe at the government and noted how the revenue to the government from Tasmac has increased from previous year.