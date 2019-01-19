App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swine flu claims five more lives in Rajasthan, toll rises to 48

With this, the number of total deaths in swine flu cases has increased to 48, according to a spokesperson of the medical and health department of Rajasthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The death toll due to swine flu has reached 48 in Rajasthan where more than 1000 people have been tested positive for the H1N1 virus since January 1, authorities said on Janaury 19. Two persons died in Jodhpur and Udaipur each while one death occurred in Barmer, they said.

With this, the number of total deaths in swine flu cases has increased to 48, according to a spokesperson of the medical and health department of Rajasthan.

Of the total 5061 samples collected since January 1, 1173 have been found positive, he said.

"The health minister has already issued directions for conducting door-to-door screening for patients," he added.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #swine flu

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.