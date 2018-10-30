App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj leaves for Kuwait, concludes her Qatar visit

Swaraj on Monday met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed ways to move forward on the roadmap set by the top leaders of the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday left on her maiden visit to Kuwait after wrapping up her successful two-day visit to Qatar.

Swaraj on Monday met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed ways to move forward on the roadmap set by the top leaders of the two countries.

"After a successful visit to Qatar, EAM Sushma Swaraj departs on her maiden visit to Kuwait. EAM will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and interact with Indian community members," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During her Doha visit, Swaraj held delegation level talks with her counterpart H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

related news

Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and signed a declaration to establish Joint Commission at the level of External Affairs and Foreign Minister to periodically review progress in various cooperation initiatives, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

India said the bilateral trade in 2017-18 stood at USD 9.9 billion and Indian exports to Qatar during this period registered an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year.

Qatari investments were invited in the areas including petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, the statement said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the smooth functioning of various institutional mechanisms for strengthening of bilateral relationship.

She also addressed and interacted with over 500 representatives of the Indian community.

Swaraj had arrived in Doha on Sunday on the first leg of her four-day visit to Qatar and Kuwait.

India shares close and friendly bilateral relations with Kuwait.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kuwait #Qatar #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.