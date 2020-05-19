Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily



इन श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों के अतिरिक्त भारतीय रेल 1 जून से प्रतिदिन 200 अतिरिक्त टाइम टेबल ट्रेनें चलाने जा रहा है जो कि गैर वातानुकूलित द्वितीय श्रेणी की ट्रेन होंगी एवं इन ट्रेनों की बुकिंग ऑनलाइन ही उपलब्ध होगी। ट्रेनों की सूचना शीघ्र ही उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।#IndiaFightCorona

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 19, 2020

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 said that starting June 1, 200 non-air conditioned, second class passenger trains would be operated. Bookings for these trains and further information will be available online soon, it added.

Additionally, in relief for migrant workers, another 200 'shramik special' trains will be run by the Railways to ferry them to their native states starting May 19.

"Indian Railways continues to operate 'shramik' trains. So far, about 21.5 lakh workers have been ferried to their places via a total of 1,600 trains," the ministry tweeted in Hindi.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Workers are requested to stay where they are, Indian Railways will soon take them to the destinations."



राज्य सरकारों से आग्रह है कि श्रमिकों की सहायता करे तथा उन्हें नजदीकी मेनलाइन स्टेशन के पास रजिस्टर कर, लिस्ट रेलवे को दे, जिससे रेलवे श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाये। श्रमिकों से आग्रह है कि वो अपने स्थान पर रहें, बहुत जल्द भारतीय रेल उन्हें गंतव्य तक पहुंचा देगा। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020



It has also requested the state governments to register migrant workers who are on the streets at the nearest mainline railway stations and hand over the lists to the Railways so that the people can be sent back to their native places onboard these 'shramik special' trains.

The ministry added, "Indian Railways appeals to the workers to be patient and stay in their place. Complete arrangements are being made by the Indian Railways to take the workers to their destination and for this proper coordination is being established by the Indian Railways with the state governments."



