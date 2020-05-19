App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

In a relief for migrant workers, another 200 'shramik special' trains will be run by the Railways to ferry them to their native states starting May 19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 said that starting June 1, 200 non-air conditioned, second class passenger trains would be operated. Bookings for these trains and further information will be available online soon, it added.

Additionally, in relief for migrant workers, another 200 'shramik special' trains will be run by the Railways to ferry them to their native states starting May 19.

"Indian Railways continues to operate 'shramik' trains. So far, about 21.5 lakh workers have been ferried to their places via a total of 1,600 trains," the ministry tweeted in Hindi.

Close

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Workers are requested to stay where they are, Indian Railways will soon take them to the destinations."

related news

It has also requested the state governments to register migrant workers who are on the streets at the nearest mainline railway stations and hand over the lists to the Railways so that the people can be sent back to their native places onboard these 'shramik special' trains.

The ministry added, "Indian Railways appeals to the workers to be patient and stay in their place. Complete arrangements are being made by the Indian Railways to take the workers to their destination and for this proper coordination is being established by the Indian Railways with the state governments."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

Coronavirus wrap May 19: Maharashtra eases restrictions in green zones; Donald Trump claims he is taking HCQ drug

Coronavirus wrap May 19: Maharashtra eases restrictions in green zones; Donald Trump claims he is taking HCQ drug

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.