MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Streaming Live:Making Most of Life Time Stock Markets Highs
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Sonu Sood's house in Mumbai 'surveyed' by Income Tax Department

The IT department officials were conducting the survey at his residence since the morning.

Tarun Sharma
September 15, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
File image of actor Sonu Sood

File image of actor Sonu Sood

The Income Tax Department on September 15 "surveyed" the house of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai.

The IT department officials were conducting the survey at his residence since the morning.

Sood, 48, is one of the prominent Indian film personalities and had drawn nationwide praise amid phase one of the COVID-19 pandemic for his efforts to repatriate migrant workers to their native villages.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
Tarun Sharma
Tags: #Income Tax Department #Sonu Sood
first published: Sep 15, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.