Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Delhi govt's 'Desh Ke Mentors' programme

"Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will," said Sonu Sood.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Actor Sonu Sood will become the brand ambassador for the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government's "Desh Ke Mentors" programme, which is expected to be launched soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sood addressed a joint press conference on August 27.

"Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will," said Sood.

The actor said that he has not discussed anything political with Kejriwal.

AAP tweeted that under the programme, 3 lakh young professionals will guide and mentor 10 lakh Delhi government school students.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Aug 27, 2021 10:38 am

