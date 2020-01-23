Shift Shaheen Bagh protesters to makeshift camps: Subramanian Swamy to PM Modi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has requested the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre to shift the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to makeshift camps “till they are ready to go home”.

Shaheen Bagh, a minority-dominated area has been at the centre stage of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the capital city, where women have staged a sit-in and have been persevering biting cold conditions for over 40 days.

The sit-in has led to long traffic snarls at arterial roads, especially the highway which connects Delhi to Noida, affecting lakhs of commuters.

With reference to that, Swamy told TimesNow, that the Centre should "swoop on the anti-CAA demonstrators at 2 am in Shaheen Bagh and park them in an open secure maidan (ground) in makeshift camp tents till they are ready to go home".

Many have appealed to the courts to intervene and displace the crowd to a location where it does not block traffic. The Delhi High Court has dismissed pleas demanding their removal from Shaheen Bagh in order to clear the traffic at the Delhi-Noida connecting roads.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal met a delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh and appealed them to maintain peace and call off the agitation. The meeting was also attended by officers of the Delhi Police.