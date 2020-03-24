Delhi Police clears Shaheen Bagh protest site amid lockdown over coronavirus

Delhi Police cleared New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on March 24 amid a complete lockdown in the national capital over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Shaheen Bagh area had witnessed a sit-in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) for around 100 days. The protest has been largely led by women. The sit-in started on December 15, 2019, soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre passed CAA in Parliament.

Demonstrators have also been appealing to the Central to revive the economy, to take steps for tackling unemployment and women's safety.



#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z

While thousands of people — including celebrities from various fields — had joined the protest in the past, there have been efforts from various corners to remove the blockade. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government had earlier placed restrictions on the assembly of more than five people. Consequently, the number of protesters had significantly decreased.