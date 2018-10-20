App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Services between Amritsar, Jalandhar affected after train accident

As of now, two trains — Bhatinda-Jammu Tawi and Jammu Tawi-Bhatinda — have been diverted towards Jalandhar-Pathankot route.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All services between Jalandhar and Amritsar remained suspended hours after Duasehra revellers were mowed down but a train near Amritsar, railway officials said. While some trains are being diverted, many are stranded near Jalandhar, they said.

"Train movement stopped after the accident as local people are sitting on the track," a railway official said.

Two trains — Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple and Amritsar-Dehradun — are stuck at Amritsar because of the accident, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Rs 2 lakh for the family of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Railways has issued helpline numbers — 0183-2223171, 0183-2564485 — for the kin of those injured and dead in the accident between Manawala and Ferozpur, where at least 61 people died after being run over by the train coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar at around 7 pm, officials said.

All the dead where Dussehra revellers watching the burning of Ravan effigies near the tracks.

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 5 lakh for kin of each deceased and free treatment for the injured, officials said there was no decision as yet on any compensation from the railways.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 07:48 am

tags #India #Punjab

