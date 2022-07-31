English
    Senior journalist R Gopikrishnan passes away

    The senior journalist had not been keeping well for quite some time. His end came at around 1.15 PM, they said.

    PTI
    July 31, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

    Senior journalist and chief editor of Malayalam daily 'Metro Vaartha' R Gopikrishnan died on July 31, his family sources said. He was 65. He is survived by his wife and two children.

    Beginning his career with Deepika, a daily, Gopikrishnan worked as Deputy Editor of Mangalam in Kottayam and New Delhi. Later, he also held the responsibility of Deputy Editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily.

    A well-known writer, Gopikrishnan co-translated Dan Brown’s famous novel 'Da Vinci Code' to Malayalam with a journalist colleague in New Delhi. His cremation will be held in Kottayam on Monday with State honours.
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 05:48 pm
