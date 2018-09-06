Section 377 verdict LIVE: SC decriminalises gay sex, LGBT community celebrates historic day

Live now
Sep 06, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
History owes an apology to the LGBT community: Justice Malhotra
SC set to pronounce verdict
Bench not to go into curative petitions
Bench headed by outgoing CJI to deliver verdict
Supreme Court to rule on constitutional validity of section 377
LGBTQ activist Anjali Nazia said the Supreme Court had paved way for bigger judgements ahead.
"We were granted a basic human right today and we can't express just how happy we are," Nazia told PTI.
Describing the verdict as a landmark, Anjan Joshi, member of the Society for People, Awareness, Care and Empowerment (SPACE), said it would be help them in their quest for equality.
"It is a start. We know we have a long way to go in terms of right to adoption, right to marriage but it is a very welcome beginning," Joshi said.
UN in India welcomes Supreme Court ruling
United Nations in India has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.
“Sexual orientation and gender expression form an integral part of an individual’s identity the world over, and violence, stigma and discrimination based on these attributes constitute an egregious violation of human rights,” the organisation has said in a statement.
“The UN in India sincerely hopes that the court’s ruling will be the first step towards guaranteeing the full range of fundamental rights to LGBTI persons,” it added.
“I am pleased to welcome the Supreme Court decision to decriminalise consensual acts of adults in private. In this country, we have allowed the government to interfere in private lives of people, to discriminate against people on basis of sexual orientation, but the Supreme Court stood up for equal treatment of citizens,” Member of Parliament and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said.
The Lok Sabha had in 2016 voted against the introduction of a private member’s Bill moved by Tharoor which sought decriminalising homosexuality.
History owes an apology to the LGBT community: Justice Malhotra
Justice Indu Malhotra said, “History owes an apology to members of the LGBT community and their family members for the ostracisation and persecution they faced because of society's ignorance that homosexuality is a natural trait, its penal suppression infringes a host of fundamental rights.”
The state has no business to get in controlling the private lives of LGBT community members: Justice Chandrachud said during the ruling
JUST IN: "There must be a time to end historical discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and choice and that time is now," Justice DY Chandrachud said in his judgement.
JUST IN: "I personally think homosexuality is a genetic flaw, one is born with it. But, there’s no finality in SC’s judgment today," Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy told CNN-News18.
JUST IN: "We have finally got justice. We are finally 'azaad in azaad Hind'," says Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust
Justice Nariman has held that homosexuality cannot be regarded as a mental disorder.
Suresh Koushal no longer good law in view of NALSA and Puttaswamy judgment, he added while reading out the verdict.
This case is much more than just decriminalising a provision. It is about an aspiration to realise the constitutional rights and equal existence of the LGBT community as other citizens: Justice Chandrachud
The judgment declares Section 377 of the IPC as unconstitutional to the extent that it criminalises consensual sexual acts between adults, whether homosexual or heterosexual. Bestiality will however continue to be an offence.
The LGBT community has same rights as of any ordinary citizen. Respect for each other’s rights, and others are supreme humanity. Criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible: CJI Dipak Misra
BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court of India has struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.
LGBT community has the same rights like other members of society: CJI
Criminalising carnal sex is irrational, CJI Misra has said.
CJI Misra observes, "No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism. In the present case, our deliberations will be on various spectrums".
Sustenance of identity is the pyramid of life, observes CJI Dipak Misra
Have to bid adieu to prejudices: CJI
CJI Dipak Misra begins reading judgement, 'no one can escape who they are'.