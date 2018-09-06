Section 377 verdict LIVE: SC decriminalises gay sex, LGBT community celebrates historic day

LGBTQ activist Anjali Nazia said the Supreme Court had paved way for bigger judgements ahead.

"We were granted a basic human right today and we can't express just how happy we are," Nazia told PTI.

Describing the verdict as a landmark, Anjan Joshi, member of the Society for People, Awareness, Care and Empowerment (SPACE), said it would be help them in their quest for equality.

"It is a start. We know we have a long way to go in terms of right to adoption, right to marriage but it is a very welcome beginning," Joshi said.