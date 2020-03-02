App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC reserves verdict on JD(U) leader's plea over new party by Sharad Yadav

The apex court in 2018 had decided to examine the plea by Singh which sought to place on record documents related to claim of formation of new party by Yadav.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Monday reserved verdict on a plea filed by Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh over claims of new a party formation by rebel leader Sharad Yadav. "Arguments heard. Judgment reserved. Written submissions be filed within three days," a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah said.

The apex court in 2018 had decided to examine the plea by Singh which sought to place on record documents related to claim of formation of new party by Yadav.

Singh had challenged the order of September 11, 2018 of the Delhi High Court by which it had dismissed his application seeking permission to place on record additional documents to demonstrate the post-disqualification conduct of Yadav.

Singh had said in his application before the high court that during the pendency of Yadav's petition challenging the order of Rajya Sabha chairman disqualifying him as an Member of Parliament, Yadav had launched a new party "Loktantrik Janata Dal" on May 18, 2018.

Singh wanted to place on record video recordings of the speeches delivered by Yadav.

The high court, while dismissing Singh's application, had said that scope of petition before it was limited to examining the legality and validity of the December 4, 2017 order passed by Rajya Sabha Chairperson, disqualifying Yadav from being a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Yadav had joined hands with the opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the alliance with the Rastriya Janata Dal and the Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July 2017.

Yadav has challenged his disqualification before the high court on several grounds, including that he was not given any chance to present his views by the Rajya Sabha chairman before he passed the order.

Yadav was disqualified as a member of the Rajya Sabha under the Anti-Defection law.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sharad Yadav #Supreme Court

