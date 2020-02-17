SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women in Army within 3 months

The Supreme Court, on February 17, directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, irrespective of their years of service, rejecting the stereotypes that only women are responsible for domestic duties, News18 has reported.

The apex court said that the permanent commission should be granted within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the Centre's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them a permanent commission and command postings, saying it is disturbing and against the concept of equality.

The bench said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.

The top court said despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing the grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre showed scant regard in implementing the directive in past one decade.

Equality of opportunity to all citizens and gender justice will guide the engagement of women in the army, said the apex court.

While pronouncing the order, the court cited Captain Tanya Shergill, Captain Madhumita as well as women officers as convoy commanders in Leh, Udhamnagar among others.

The women officers called the Supreme Court’s judgement “great”.

“This ruling is going to uplift women in the army and across the country. We were seeking parity for permanent commission. We want to serve. We were not leaving the army, the army was trying to leave us,” reported News18 citing women officers.

“This ruling will give Indian women a special place in the world. We had full faith in the judiciary,” the women officers were further quoted as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)