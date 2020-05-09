App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions continue in Kashmir; Curbs relaxed in some peaceful areas

They, however, said the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image.
Representational Image.

Restrictions continued in Kashmir on Saturday in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, but the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful, officials said. Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued in the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday following Naikoo's killing in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials said.

They, however, said the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful.

Some relaxations in terms of allowing movement of people and opening of shops in certain areas have been allowed, they added.

Close

Deployment of security forces continued in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order, the officials said.

related news

While the government has been strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions were imposed across the valley on Wednesday – the day Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama.

The authorities also snapped mobile network, except BSNL postpaid services, and suspended mobile internet services.

While the mobile phone services were restored Friday night, mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

The situation remained largely peaceful on Friday, except for clashes between groups of youth and security forces in few areas of Pulwama and in Budgam district where a deputy superintendent of police was injured.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 9, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | Economic impact of lifting liquor ban

Explained | Economic impact of lifting liquor ban

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 9: Maharashtra most affected state with 19,063 cases

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 9: Maharashtra most affected state with 19,063 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Only severe COVID-19 patients to be tested before discharge: Union health ministry

Coronavirus pandemic | Only severe COVID-19 patients to be tested before discharge: Union health ministry

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.