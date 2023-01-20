Republic Day Parade 2023: VVIP seats to be reserved for Central Vista workers, street vendors

Republic Day parade (File image)

The theme of India's 74th Republic Day, to be celebrated on January 26, has been chosen to be "participation of the common people". Sticking to that theme, the parade honouring the historic event will mostly witness the attendance of the common people from all walks of the society.

According to a January 18 statement by the Ministry of Defence, invites for this year's Republic Day have been sent to common people from all walks of the society such as 'Shramyogis' or the workers involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors etc.

"These Special Invitees will be prominently seated at Kartvya Path," the statement read.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at this Republic Day parade this year, the government said.

This year's parade will also see the participation of a marching band comprising 120 members from Egypt. This is the first ever republic day parade taking place, ever since the venue, formerly called as Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path. This was carried out during the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista in 2022.

Furthermore, the number of seats allocated for the parade has also been reduced to 45,000, out of which 32,000 of these and 10 percent of the total seats for the Beating Retreat event are available for online sale to the public.

There will also be multiple programmes conducted by the ministries of Tribal Affairs and Defence and other showcases from various states displaying their art, and food items during the 'Bharat Parv' at the Red Fort. Lastly, the flypast will constitute of 18 helicopters, 8 transporter aircrafts and 23 fighters.

Additionally, India's biggest Drone Show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation.