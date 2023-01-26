Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations

January 26, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Constitution has withstood the test of time, and many creeds and languages have only united us: President Murmu in R-Day address

On the eve of India’s 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation. Murmu hailed the Constitution and the spirit of India.

In her address, she pointed out that India has transformed from a largely poor and illiterate nation into a confident country marching on the world stage. "This would not have been possible but for the collective wisdom of the Constitution-makers guiding our path."