    January 26, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

    Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations

    Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: As per the estimates of Delhi police, around 60,000-65,000 people are expected to take part in the celebrations. “Entry will be based on QR codes on the pass. Those without a ticket or pass will be denied entry,” the officer said. Anti-drone teams of the NSG and DRDO have been deputed. Around 6,000 security personnel have also been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path.

    • January 26, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

      Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Security beefed up across the national capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations 

      About 60 to 65 thousand people are expected to watch the Republic Day parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path today. All the spectators need to carry their tickets for entry. According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade for which they can register through a QR code. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Mobile QRT, National Security Guard (NSG) team, and Anti-drone team, more than 150 CCTVs have been installed, and cameras for facial recognition have also been installed.

    • January 26, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

      Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Sudha Murty, KM Birla, and the late Mulayam Singh Yadav among others honoured with Padma Awards 2023

      The Centre announced the names of the 2023 Padma awardees on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri.

      The awards will be conferred by the President at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/April.

      Read the list of recipients for this year's Padma Awards:

    • January 26, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

      Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Constitution has withstood the test of time, and many creeds and languages have only united us: President Murmu in R-Day address

      On the eve of India’s 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation. Murmu hailed the Constitution and the spirit of India. 

      In her address, she pointed out that India has transformed from a largely poor and illiterate nation into a confident country marching on the world stage. "This would not have been possible but for the collective wisdom of the Constitution-makers guiding our path."

    • January 26, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

      Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year

      India celebrates its 74th Republic Day today. The Republic Day parade will begin at Kartavya Path, New Delhi at around 10:30 am. This year, India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of the parade.

      The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (which is the home of the President) and moves on to India Gate. The president of India unfurls the national flag, as everyone in attendance sings the National Anthem – Jana Gana Mana. This is followed by a 21-gun salute being fired by the Indian Army Regiment of Artillery.

    • January 26, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

      Good morning, Moneycontrol wishes you a happy 74th Republic Day!

