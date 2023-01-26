Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Security beefed up across the national capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations
About 60 to 65 thousand people are expected to watch the Republic Day parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path today. All the spectators need to carry their tickets for entry. According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade for which they can register through a QR code. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Mobile QRT, National Security Guard (NSG) team, and Anti-drone team, more than 150 CCTVs have been installed, and cameras for facial recognition have also been installed.