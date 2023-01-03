How Republic Day celebrations are used to cement ties with other countries

India has decided to invite Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi to be the Chief Guest for its Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26, — an honour that symbolises the growing momentum in relations between the two countries and India’s desire to enlarge its footprint in the West Asia-North Africa region.

This will be the first Republic Day celebration in two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic had led to the suspension of the function.

The two countries enjoyed a strong bond when Gamal Abdul Nasser was President of Egypt and Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister of India and were close partners in the Non-aligned Movement.

Nasser visited India in 1960 and got a tumultuous and warm reception from the government and people of India.

How Chief Guests are chosen

Over the years, invitations have been extended not only to heads of government but also to Crown Princes, ceremonial monarchs, heads of the exchequer and Supreme Court judges as well as senior members of the armed forces.

But the aim was always the same — to strengthen bilateral relations.

Chief Guests are chosen to highlight the importance of a country in India’s scheme of things. Different divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs come up with suggestions for leaders who can be invited to each year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The leader of a country with which India has strong relations is often extended an invitation to be the chief guest. At times, the invitation is extended to a country with which India wants to build strong relations.

Once the name of the guest is approved and finalised by the prime minister and the President, the leader and his government are also informed, to formally work out the details of the visit.

West Asia and beyond

India has deepened its engagement with most countries in West Asia and the Gulf region through regular prime ministerial visits in recent years and by inviting many of the leaders from the region as Republic Day chief guests.

Egypt has somehow not been put on the same plane. Now, there seems to be a course correction.

A first for Egypt

President el-Sisi will be the first Egyptian leader bestowed this honour, which comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Egypt was one of the first countries to recognise India and establish diplomatic relations soon after the country’s independence on August 15, 1947.

Significantly, Egypt was a co-founder of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1955 with India, at the height of the Cold War.

The two countries are coming closer once again when the world faces the threat of polarisation again in the wake of the Ukraine war and the growing China-United States rivalry.

Current growth in Indo-Egyptian relations

India recently signed a security agreement with Egypt to consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries. It has similar agreements with the other countries in the region.

Egypt is among the 42 countries to which India wants to sell weapons. Cairo is interested in buying India’s multi-role fighter aircraft, Tejas.

While Egypt is the third largest exporter of fertiliser to India, it is also an attractive market for Indian wheat, especially after the disruption in supply in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Indo-Egyptian Bilateral trade is worth over US$ 7.2 billion but there is potential for it to grow substantially.

Experts say the current global economic and geopolitical dynamics, and strategic centrality of Egypt make it a desirable and natural strategic partner for India.

In the past there have been several high-level visits between the two countries. President el-Sisi had had interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of various international meetings.

He also paid a state visit to India in September 2016 when a joint statement was issued, outlining political-security cooperation, economic engagement, scientific collaboration and cultural and people-to-people ties as pillars of the new partnership.

An attempt will be made during el-Sisi’s visit to elevate the relations to a higher level.

Background of the celebrations

Republic Day celebrates both the Constitution and the birth of the Indian Republic. This was the day when the constitution, after nearly three years of deliberations, came into effect.

It replaced the Government of India Act, 1935, which until then was the governing document of India, turning the nation into a republic and marking a clear break from the British Raj.

The celebrations

The main function is organised by the ministry of defence, in which ceremonious parades from the Rashtrapati Bhawan gates on Raisina Hill to India Gate take place as a tribute to the country’s ‘unity in diversity’ and rich cultural heritage.

The focus of the parade is to showcase India’s defence capability and the country’s cultural and social heritage.

Nine to twelve regiments of the Indian army, in addition to the navy and air force, march past in their finery and official decorations with their weapons and bands.

In addition, 12 contingents of various para-military and police forces also take part in the parade along with floats from different states showcasing their achievements and cultural heritage with dance and songs.

The armed forces and the police at the parade are to assure people that the country is safe and secure in their hands.

The President of India, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, takes the salute, while the Chief Guest, along with the Prime Minister, sits on the dais in a special enclosure.

Outcome

A leader’s stay in the country and the courtesy shown to him as the Chief Guest of the Republic Day celebrations have most impressed the visitor and his delegation.

As most leaders travel with a high-level delegation, several important agreements and documents are signed during the visit, as it provides an opportunity to strengthen and deepen bilateral ties.

The leadership in Delhi expects that President al-Sisi’s visit will also mark a new chapter in India-Egypt relations and allow the two to face challenges and opportunities together in the coming days.