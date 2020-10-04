172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rapes-can-only-be-prevented-with-sanskaar-not-shasan-says-up-bjp-mla-5921241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rapes can only be prevented with 'sanskaar' not 'shasan', says UP BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh also said parents should inculcate good values in their daughters to prevent such crimes from happening.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Amid furore over the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Surendra Singh on October 4 said rapes can only be prevented with 'sanskaar' (cultural values) and not with 'shasan' (governance) or 'talwar' (sword).

"Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of government and good values that can make country beautiful," Singh, who represents Ballia constituency, said, according to news agency ANI.

He also said parents should inculcate good values in their daughters to prevent such crimes from happening.

"I am also a teacher besides a legislator. Such incidents can only be stopped with the help of good values and not governance and violence. Parents should ensure to instill good values in their young daughters," Singh said, according to the news agency.

Close
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hathras Rape Case #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.