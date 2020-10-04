Rapes can only be prevented with 'sanskaar' not 'shasan', says UP BJP MLA

Amid furore over the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Surendra Singh on October 4 said rapes can only be prevented with 'sanskaar' (cultural values) and not with 'shasan' (governance) or 'talwar' (sword).



#WATCH Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathraspic.twitter.com/47AmnGByA3

"Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of government and good values that can make country beautiful," Singh, who represents Ballia constituency, said, according to news agency ANI.

He also said parents should inculcate good values in their daughters to prevent such crimes from happening.

"I am also a teacher besides a legislator. Such incidents can only be stopped with the help of good values and not governance and violence. Parents should ensure to instill good values in their young daughters," Singh said, according to the news agency.