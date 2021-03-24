Rajya Sabha passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Rajya Sabha has officially passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha had previously passed the bill on March 22.

This bill sought to give primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government. Previously, it remained as a bone of contention between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Centre until July 2018 when a Constitution Bench of Supreme Court gave an order in favour of the elected government.

The NCT Bill, as it referred to, seeks to enhance powers of the L-G of Delhi over the elected government. It has proposed to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi (NCTD) Act, 1991, to “supplement provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

In addition to this, it also looks to amend four sections of the 1991 law, and defines the term “Government”.

“The expression “Government” referred to in any law to be made by the Legislative Assembly (of Delhi) shall mean the Lieutenant Governor”, it reads.

Thus as defined in the Bill, the ‘Government’ in any law passed by the legislative assembly means the L-G of Delhi and not the elected government.

Reacting to the passing of the bill, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said it was a sad day for Indian democracy.



RS passes GNCTD amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2021

"We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people," he said, adding that work will neither stop nor slow down.