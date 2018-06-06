App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan man missing for five years traced to Pakistan jail

This is the second similar case in a fortnight in Rajasthan. Last month, a Jaipur man missing for 36 years was traced to a jail in Pakistan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 20-year old man from Rajasthan’s Bundi district, missing for five years, has been traced to a jail in Pakistan. This was brought to light when the authorities received an enquiry to verify the nationality of a prisoner from Pakistan.

According to a report published by NDTV, Jugraj Bheel, a resident of the Rampuria village, Bundi district in Rajasthan, had been missing for five years with no trace. While it is not clear how Jugraj strayed into Pakistan, the Bundi District Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Yadav, received an enquiry to verify Jugraj Bheel’s nationality.

Yadav said, “We have found his family members in Rampuria village, falling in Dabi police station area.”

His father, Bhairon Bheel confirmed the identity of his son, Jugraj.

related news

The DSP added, “His family members have said that Jugraj was mentally disturbed but they do not know how he strayed into Pakistan.”

Last month, the Bundi District Police had received a report from the Rajasthan Police Headquarters seeking information about Jugraj Bheel.

Bhairon Bheel in a report by Times of India said, “I am happy to hear about my son being traced. I am equally anxious for his safe return to home in Bundi. I would meet the Bundi district collector on Wednesday and through him would request the state and Central governments for his safe return from the Pakistan jail.”

This is the second similar case in a fortnight in Rajasthan. Last month, a Jaipur man missing for 36 years was traced to a jail in Pakistan. An enquiry into the case of 68-year old Gajanand Sharma had revealed that he was lodged in a jail in Pakistan.

Gajanand had gone missing from his home in Jaipur’s Brahampuri area around 36 years ago. An investigation carried out by the police confirmed his identity and traced his family members. BJP leaders had written to the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, requesting her intervention to ensure Gajanand’s release from the jail in Pakistan.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 06:41 pm

