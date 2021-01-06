MARKET NEWS

Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi and Gurgaon

The IMD has issued a forecast that hailstorms would occur over and adjoining areas of Manesar town in Gurgaon district, Ganaur, Khatauli, Rohtak, Gohana, Palwal and Sonipat on the day.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Representative image

Rain and hailstorms lashed several parts of Gurugram (erstwhile Gurgaon) and Delhi on January 6, disrupting normal life at many places.

The national capital was receiving intermittent rains for the past three days. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast that hailstorms would occur over and adjoining areas of Manesar town in Gurgaon district, Ganaur, Khatauli, Rohtak, Gohana, Palwal and Sonipat on the day.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of South, Southwest, Northwest, East, Northeast, Central, New Delhi, Manesar, Gurugram, Kherkhoda, Sonipat, Gannaur, Barut, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Faridabad,  Bhiwadi(Haryana), Bagpat, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Hapur, Modinagar, Meerut, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Jattari, Bulandshahar, Jhangirabad, Sikandarabad, Garhmukteshwar, Gulothi, Siyana, Khurja in Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours of the days, the IMD has predicted.

Considering the bad weather forecast on the day, the farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7.

Union leaders said thousands of farmers will take out the tractor march from all protest sites -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border) -- the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 7.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the farmers' protest

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border in Delhi on January 5, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said the decision to defer the march was taken over a forecast of bad weather conditions on January 6.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Haryana #India
first published: Jan 6, 2021 08:43 am

