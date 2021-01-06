Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7 over poor weather forecast; stir enters 42nd day

January 06, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on January 4 as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides decided to meet again on January 8. Meanwhile, the farmers have deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.

