January 06, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7 over poor weather forecast; stir enters 42nd day

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 42nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS
P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on January 4 as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides decided to meet again on January 8. Meanwhile, the farmers have deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.
  • January 06, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The prime minister understands Punjab very well and is concerned about farmers, BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani and Harjit Singh Grewal said after a nearly two-hour meeting with PM Narendra Modi. "Modi knows a lot... all will be resolved and something good will happen. I cannot disclose what transpired in the meeting but something good will happen... when something is being conceived there are fears that it might get miscarriage," Grewal said. (PTI)

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi, say issue will get resolved soon

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the know of all developments related to the farmers' protest against the new agri laws and the issue will get resolved soon, BJP leaders from Punjab asserted yesterday after meeting the PM. BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his residence amid protests by farmers at Delhi's borders for nearly six weeks. Jyani was chairing the BJP's coordination committee for interacting with farmers in Punjab last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by Parliament. Grewal was a member of the panel. (PTI)

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers defer today's tractor march by a day over poor weather forecast

    Farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border in Delhi, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said "it has been seven months" since the new laws came into force and the government has held seven round of talks with farmers since then, but it has not listened to "seven words" of farmers which are: "we want repeal of the farm laws". Union leaders said thousands of farmers will take out the tractor march from all protest sites -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border) -- the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 7. (PTI)

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 42nd day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

