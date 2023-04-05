English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    RailTel gets order worth 38.95 crore for lease line connectivity at immigration centres

    This project ensures uninterrupted Immigration services under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner's Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) project.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
    RailTel

    The immigration centres under this project are situated at various locations, such as airports, land check posts, and sea ports, and they require optical fiber cable network connectivity to function effectively, said RailTel

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    RailTel Corporation of India said on April 5 that it has been awarded a work order worth about Rs 38.95 crore by the NIC Centres for providing Point-to-Point lease line connectivity of 4 Mbps to 19 immigration centres throughout the country.

    This will ensure uninterrupted immigration services under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner's Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) project, according to a press release from RailTel, a telecom infrastructure services provider under the Railways Ministry.

    The immigration centres under this project are situated at various locations, such as airports, land check posts, and sea ports, and they require optical fiber cable network connectivity to function effectively.

    According to the press release, this order has been received from National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI), a unit of state-owned  National Informatics Centre (NIC). The work order is for a one-year period.

    "All link connectivity is to be established in a timeframe of one-year period. The scope of work includes Installation, Testing and commissioning of the connectivity," the release stated.

    Related stories

    This order is in addition to the lease line connectivity work order issued by NICSI previously. Currently, RailTel provides leasing line connectivity services to 47 immigration/foreigners regional registration offices (FRROs).

    The IVFRT project aims to modernize and upgrade immigration services. Developing and implementing a secure and integrated service delivery framework that facilitates legitimate travellers while strengthening security is the primary objective of this project.

    Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director said, "With this project, one can enjoy seamless, effective, and efficient online immigration services for one’s travel to India."

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Immigration services #IVFRT #line connectivity #NIC #NICSI #order #RailTel
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 08:05 pm