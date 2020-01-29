App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to lead 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, will lead the 2 km march, being held on the eve of Martyr's day, from SKMJ high school to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, party sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As part of his party's anti-CAA protests in Kerala led by MPs and MLAs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a "Save the Constitution March" on Thursday at Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, will lead the 2 km march, being held on the eve of Martyr's day, from SKMJ high school to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, party sources said.

The former Congress president, who would reach Kannur late Wednesday night, will also address the party workers after the rally. Congress in Kerala has been organising protest marches across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) under the leadership of its MPs, MLAs and local leaders since the past few days.

While the Save the Constitution march will be held in Wayanad, in the other 13 districts of the state the Congress- led United Democratic Front (UDF) will be organising a "human map of India" with the participants making formation of the country's map. Senior party leaders, Oommen Chandy, K C Venugopal, Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran will also be joining Gandhi in the rally at Wayanad.

Congress Working Committee member A K Antony will participate in the "human map" event in the state capital.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 07:40 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.