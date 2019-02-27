QNet scam: Cyberabad police issues notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh

Cyberabad police served notices to 500 persons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Yuvraj Singh in relation to the investigation in QNet multi-level marketing cases, according to a report in The Times of India.

Commissioner of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Cyberabad, also sent notices to actors Pooja Hegde and Allu Sirish for allegedly endorsing and promoting QNet company. Police have also served notices to QNet's promoters, directors, shareholders and its CEO.

The police have asked the recipients to appear before the investigation office within a week’s time to explain their endorsement/involvement with QNet. If the recipients do not appear before the investigation officer within the said time, police said that appropriate legal action would be initiated against them.

The move by Cyberabad police comes after several victims of QNet alleged that a large number of innocent people have been duped because celebrities were promoting QNet.

The police have registered multiple cases of cheating against QNet and

its Indian arm Vihaan Direct Selling. In January, Cyberabad police have arrested 58 independent representatives of QNet in multiple cases.

After the arrest of independent representatives, QNet issued a release stating, "In cognisance of Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s statement about the misrepresentation by the independent representatives of QNet in Hyderabad promising quick money and making other false claims about the financial returns from the business, we have launched a detailed internal

investigation to ascertain and punish the culprits, and have already suspended several IRs."

Representatives of QNet, however, have clarified that they are operating Vihaan Direct Selling in full compliance with the law.