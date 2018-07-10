App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar Airways launches Qsuite on Mumbai, Bengaluru flights

"We are thrilled to be offering our loyal customers this unique product. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Mumbai, Bengaluru and points beyond on board," said Akbar Al Baker, group chief executive, Qatar Airways.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Asian carrier Qatar Airways today launched its luxury suite named Qsuite on its flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Qsuite is currently available on Qatar Airways select aircraft and offered on airline's flights to London, Paris, New York, Chicago, Houston, Shanghai and Canberra, the company said in a release.

Qsuite features the industry's first-ever double bed available in business class, as well as private cabins for up to four people with privacy panels.

"We are thrilled to be offering our loyal customers this unique product. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Mumbai, Bengaluru and points beyond on board," said Akbar Al Baker, group chief executive, Qatar Airways.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Qatar Airways #World News

