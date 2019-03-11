App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack mastermind believed to be killed in encounter: Officials

The encounter in Pinglish area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district lasted past midnight in which Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias 'Mohd Bhai' was among the three militants killed, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The mastermind of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel is believed to have been killed in an encounter in the Tral area of South Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The encounter in Pinglish area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district lasted past midnight in which Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias 'Mohd Bhai' was among the three militants killed, the officials said.

The bodies of the three militants are charred beyond recognition and efforts are on to establish their identity, they said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

related news

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party of the forces who retaliated.

Lesser-known JeM terrorist Khan has been identified as the brains behind the audacious terror strike in Pulwama that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead on February 14, officials said on Sunday.

Piecing together evidence gathered so far, security officials said that 23-year-old Khan, an electrician with a graduate degree and a resident of Pulwama, arranged the vehicle and explosives used in the terror strike.

A resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral, Khan joined the JeM sometime in 2017 as an overground worker and was later drawn into the terror outfit by Noor Mohammed Tantrey, alias 'Noor Trali', who is believed to have helped the terror group's revival in the Kashmir Valley.

After Tantray was killed in December 2017, Khan disappeared from his home on January 14, 2018 and has been active since then.

Suicide attacker Adil Ahmed Dar, who blew his explosive-laden vehicle next to a bus in a CRPF convoy on February 14, had been in constant contact with Khan, officials said.

After completing his graduation, Khan did a one-year diploma course as electrician from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The eldest son of a labourer, Khan is also believed to be involved in the terror strike at the army camp in Sunjawan in February 2018, in which six personnel and a civilian were killed.

His role has also come under lens in the Lethpora attack on a CRPF camp in January 2018 that left five CRPF personnel dead.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the February 14 terror attack, had carried out searches at the residence of Khan on February 27.

A Maruti Eeco minivan was used in the Pulwama terror attack and it was bought by another JeM operative just 10 days before the suicide attack.

The JeM operative, identified as Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, has since been on the run and is believed to have become an active militant now, they said.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Lo ...

Taliban Founder Mullah Omar Lived Just 3 Miles Away From US Bases in A ...

Amid Speculation of Joining BJP, TMC MLA Terms Mamata Great Leader, Sa ...

PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme

PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And G ...

India vs Australia: I Don't React to Criticism as I Live in My Own Wor ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Parties in Battle Mode Day After EC Announces D ...

Rajkummar Rao: No Point Sitting at Home Playing Video Games, Go Out an ...

Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Zomato Gold Membership to Attract Mor ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex eyes 37,000, Nifty aims 11,100, midcaps ...

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 7 percent on NHAI project win

Jet Airways shares surge 13% amid reports of fresh funding

Rupee jumps 20 paise to 69.94 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields f ...

Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announce ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

Premier League: Efficient Arsenal hand subdued Manchester United a rea ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aalisha Panwar to replace Hina Khan as Komoli ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.