Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: All party meeting begins at the Parliament

Live now
Feb 16, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
The return of the IED car-bomb is something that I personally have been writing and warning about for about one and half year: Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain tells CNN-News18
An all party meeting, called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has begun at the Parliament.
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reaches the site of the Pulwama attack for further investigation. (ANI)
An all-party meeting has been called by the ruling party to discuss Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy.
This meeting, scheduled for today, will be the first-of-its-kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack.
The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. (News18)
Virat Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Star cricketer Virat Kohli has postponed the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours, which was to take place on Saturday, as a "mark of respect" to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack.
Indian Sports Honours is an initiative of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
"The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours has been postponed. At this heavy moment of loss that we all find ourselves in, we would like to cancel this event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow," Kohli tweeted.
The sporting fraternity, including Kohli, had joined the country in condemning the dastardly attack. (PTI)
Daughter of CRPF ASI Mohan Lal pays last tribute to her father in Dehradun
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrives in Delhi for consultations with senior officials and leadership, reports ANI quoting sources.
The US has asked Pakistan to freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets of the UNSC-designated terrorist networks and their leaders.
It also said it fully supports actions to prevent the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed from conducting future attacks.
India slams Pakistan for claiming it had no role in Pulwama terror attack
India slammed Pakistan on February 15 for stating that it had no role in the Pulwama attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group JeM, saying Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton has told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that America supports India's right to self-defense.
"I told Ajit Doval today that we support India's right to self-defense. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed the US' condolences over the terrorist attack, he told PTI.
In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner here and lodged a protest against India's allegation of its role in the brutal Pulwama terrorist attack.
Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a series of tweets, accused India for blaming Pakistan "without any investigation". He further warned, "Ratcheting up tensions in the region will be counterproductive".
People in Ahmedabad beat posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar during a protest against Pulwama terror attack on February 15, 2019.
The IPS Association of Uttar Pradesh has decided to contribute their one day's salary to the family members of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama attack yesterday. The amount will be sent to the CRPF Headquarters in Delhi through CRPF Frontier Headquarters, Lucknow, ANI has reported.
JUST IN | The NIA (National Investigation Agency) Team, along with explosives and forensic experts, have collected materials required for forensic evaluation of the scene of the crime. Considering the status, the team would continue with sifting of material tomorrow too. The outcome would be made known after analysis is over, an official told news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his tribute to Pulwama martyrs at Palam airport, New Delhi on February 15. (Image: PTI)
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a government job to the next of the kin of the four Pulwama martyred CRPF soldiers from the state, along with Rs 12 lakh of financial assistance to each family, news agency ANI has reported.
JUST IN | Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced Rs. 20 lakh to the family of martyr Moneswar Basumatary who was killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir on February 14, CNN News 18 has reported.
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
The wife of CRPF jawan H Guru, who was killed in the terrorist attack on the force's convoy in Kashmir on Thursday, has a strong message for the government: “Kill them all in the same manner they killed my husband.”
Guru, a native of Maddur in Karnataka’s Mandya district, was among the 39 other CRPF jawans killed after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.
Click here to read more.