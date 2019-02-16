Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: All party meeting begins at the Parliament

‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier

The wife of CRPF jawan H Guru, who was killed in the terrorist attack on the force's convoy in Kashmir on Thursday, has a strong message for the government: “Kill them all in the same manner they killed my husband.”

Guru, a native of Maddur in Karnataka’s Mandya district, was among the 39 other CRPF jawans killed after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

